Bus driver held for assaulting traveller

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 26

The police have arrested a bus driver for allegedly assaulting a passenger over a petty issue in Ambala City last night.

As per the information, a verbal spat broke out between Chetan Oberoi, a passenger, and Chander Mohan, a driver of Haryana Roadways Hisar depot who runs the bus on the Chandigarh-Hisar route under the km scheme.

In his complainant to police, Oberoi, a manager with a bank in Zirakpur, stated that he boarded the bus at Zirakpur and asked the conductor to drop him off at Polytechnic Chowk. However, he dozed off on the way. He woke up and found that the bus had crossed the chowk.

“I asked the driver to stop the bus, but he declined the request and said it would halt at Agarsen Chowk. As I requested him again, the driver started abusing me. While I was alighting from the bus at Agarsen Chowk, we had an argument. I was waiting for an auto later when Chander Mohan suddenly came from behind with an iron rod and attacked me. He hit me on the right leg multiple times. Though fellow passengers managed to save me, I sustained a fracture,” he added.

The police were informed. Meanwhile, the bus driver was also slapped and pushed by some people. The injured bank manager was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, from where he was taken to a private hospital for further treatment.

A case was registered at the Sector 9 police station in Ambala City. ASI Rajender Kumar, the investigating officer, said the bus driver was arrested and produce before a court, which sent him to judicial custody. The iron rod used in the attack had been recovered, he added.

