Bus hits motorcycle in Panchkula, rider dead

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 15

A man was killed after his two-wheeler met with an accident with a government bus near Mattawala village in Panchkula on Saturday.

Jasmer Singh, a resident of Baloti village in Chandimandir area, said he was on his way toward Mattawala on a tipper while his brother Lal Singh was going there on his motorcycle. He added that a bus rammed into his bike, killing him on the spot.

He said his brother was returning home after supplying milk and was driving ahead of him. Suddenly, a government bus overtook Lal Singh and hit his motorcycle. The biker suffered several injuries.

Jasmer took his brother to a community health centre from where the man was referred to the Government Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him dead.

Following a complaint by Jasmer, the police have registered a case against the government bus driver, identified as Rattan Singh, under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula