Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Zirakpur, May 27
A Haryana Roadways bus overturned near a filling station here this evening.
Several passengers and the bus driver suffered minor injuries as the bus rammed into the road divider while trying to save a scooterist and overturned. Passers-by broke the front and back windshields to rescue the passengers.
An ambulance reached the spot and the staff administered first aid to the injured.
Illegal cut on divider
There have been many accidents at the spot as scooterists cross the road using an illegal cut on the divider.
The accident caused a minor traffic jam. The traffic police restored normal traffic movement after some time. There were around 15 passengers, including five children, on board the bus, of whom five suffered minor injuries.
The bus was going to Delhi.
