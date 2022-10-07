Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

The UT Forest Department has launched the management plan for the Butterfly Park here. The plan is a part of the programmes being organised during Wildlife Week which is observed during the first week of October across the country.

The Department of Forests and Wildlife is organising various programmes during the week to sensitise and generate awareness among the masses for the protection and conservation of wildlife, nature and natural resources.

In this series, “a management plan of the Butterfly Park” was today released by Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary-cum-Secretary Forests, in the presence of Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests, Arulrajan P, Deputy Conservator of Forests, and Dr Abdul Qayum, Deputy Conservator of Forests, and staff of the Forest Department.

In his address, Yadav appreciated various initiatives by the Forest Department. He stressed that the Butterfly Park is having a total of 128 species. For scientific management of the park, this plan was much needed.

Dalai stated that this management plan was a crucial scientific document for better and effective management of the park. The management plan for the park would play an important role in improving the conservation practices for butterflies as well as aid in creating awareness among the general public for the cause. He said butterflies were an important part of ecosystem. These had high intrinsic, aesthetic, scientific, economic, educational and ecological values. These were also known as indicator species for healthy environment.

