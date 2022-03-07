CA trainee ends her life in sec 27

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old woman undergoing chartered accountant (CA) training committed suicide by hanging herself at her rented accommodation in Sector 27. She has been identified as Aarti, whose husband and their four-year-old son stay in Hisar. She was residing in Chandigarh for the past two months. The police said girls residing in the adjacent room got suspicious when she did not open her door. The police were informed, who broke open the door. The victim was found hanging from a fan. The Sector 26 police have initiated a probe. TNS

Man found dead on railway track

Mohali: The body of an unidentified middle-aged man was found on the Mohali-Kharar railway track near Kambali village on Sunday morning. The railway police said information was received that a blood-stained body was found near the track by passersby in the morning. TNS

3 arrested with illicit liquor

Zirakpur: The police arrested three persons and seized 125 cartons of illicit liquor from a truck near the McDonald’s light point here on Sunday. The police said acting on a tip-off, a truck bearing UP registration number was stopped for checking. It was loaded with mattresses and other goods. On checking the vehicle thoroughly, the police recovered liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh only. A case under the Excise Act had been registered. The trio would be produced in a court on Monday, said Zirakpur SHO Omkar Singh Brar. TNS

Blood donation camp organised

Chandigarh: A blood donation camp was organised at Dhavan’s Jeevandeep Gastroenterology Centre in Sector 16 here on Sunday. A total of 55 units were collected during the camp. Dr Dhavan thanked all donors for their selfless contribution towards the society. TNS

Glaucoma awareness

Mohali: The Department of Ophthalmology, Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), on Sunday organised a walk to create awareness on glaucoma. “The Galucoma Awareness Walk is an event celebrated all over the world on the first Sunday of March every year,” said Bhavneet Bharti, Director-Principal, AIMS, Mohali. “The sole purpose of the walk is to create awareness on glaucoma, the second leading cause of blindness after cataract,” said Sonia Phulke, Head, Eye Department. TNS

Central funds for research

Chandigarh: Chitkara University has secured approval and received research funding for its project that will estimate the presence of human-made chemicals in rivers and groundwater in Himachal Pradesh. The Rs47 lakh grant was sanctioned under the Core Research Grant Scheme, Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology. TNS

Ration kits for 79 widows

Chandigarh: A total of 79 widows were provided with a one-month ration kit each on as part of the monthly ration distribution programme organised by Balramji Das Tandon Charitable Foundation. Foundation president Sanjay Tandon said a ration card was issued to the beneficiary, entitling them to ration, confectionery, toiletries, vegetables and other forms of households. TNS

Nine booked for assault

Dera Bassi: Nine persons have been booked for injuring a 28-year-old Lalru resident with a sharp weapon and trespassing on his house on Saturday night. In his complaint, the victim, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sadhupur village, stated that Gurmeet Singh, Onkar Singh, Ranjit Singh and others assaulted him. The police said the suspects were at large.