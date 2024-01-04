Cab driver among 3 held for robbery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Three persons have been arrested for robbing a vegetable vendor. The victim, Ramesh Yadav (26), a resident of Sector 41, was on his way to the Grain Market, Sector 26, in the wee hours of Tuesday when three persons, who were in a car, made him stop.

The three assaulted Yadav and robbed him of his phone, cash and documents. The assailants had smeared both number plates with mud to deceive the police.

The police said a case was registered at the Sector 17 police station. During investigation, three suspects, identified as Gurvinder Singh (21) of Sangrur, Lovedeep Singh (23) and Jasbir Singh (27), both residents of Haryana, were arrested.