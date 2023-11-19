Cab driver held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A police team while patrolling in Sector 32 nabbed a cab driver, identified as Sukhpreet Singh (26) of Moga, and seized 11.52 gm of heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Sector 34 police station. The accused was selling drugs in the tricity for over six months. Tns

21-yr-old nabbed for mobile theft

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for stealing a mobile phone. Complainant Vineet (48), a shopkeeper at Mani Majra, reported that an unidentified person stole his mobile phone from his shop. A case was registered and the suspect, Sunny of Govindpura, Mani Majra, was arrested. TNS

4 booked for stabbing youth

Chandigarh: The police have booked four persons for allegedly stabbing a youth. Complainant Ram Chander of Mauli Complex alleged Ombir, Rohit, Vicky and Rohit, alias Lala, stabbed his nephew Avinash, alias Gutra, in the locality. The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, from where he was referred to the PGI. TNS

Woman’s body found, FIR lodged

Chandigarh: The police have registered a murder case after the body of a woman was found at Industrial Area, Phase 1. The victim was identified as Archana of Ram Darbar. She worked as a domestic help at a house in Sector 27 and resided there. The body bore a few injury marks. TNS

Man booked for Rs 12-lakh fraud

Chandigarh: A man has been booked for duping a resident of Sector 38 West of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The suspect has been identified as Jagjeet Singh of Jalandhar. He neither sent the complainant abroad nor returned his money. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Rich haul for veteran athlete

Panchkula: An 87-year-old veteran athlete, GS Saunkhla, won six medals — namely three gold and as many bronze — during the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics Championship at the Clark City Athletic Stadium in the Philippines. Saunkhla won a gold medal each in the 1,500m, 4X100m and 4x400 relay events and a bronze each in the 200m, 400m and javelin throw events. He was declared the ‘Best Athlete 2023’ by the Masters Athletic Federation of India. Another local athlete, Rakhi Sharma, won the women’s 800m bronze medal in the 40+ age group. TNS

Cycling c’ship on December 9 & 10

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh State Road Cycling Championships will be held on December 9 and 10 under the aegis of the Chandigarh Amateur Cycling Association. The local teams will be selected for the upcoming senior, junior and sub-junior national cycling championships on the basis of the cyclists’ performances. Those interested can submit their entries to the organisers before December 5. TNS

Ananya wins in weightlifting

Mohali: Ananya, a student of The Gurukul, Zirakpur, clinched gold medal in the Punjab School State Weightlifting Championship held at Khanna on Saturday. She lifted a total of 135 kg. She will now appear in the national championship.

