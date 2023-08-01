Cab driver stabbed to death, dumped near Mullanpur

Mohali, July 31
A cab driver was stabbed to death near Palm Residency, Mullanpur barrier, around 9 pm today. He has been identified as Dharam Pal (around 35 years old), a resident of Zirakpur.
The cab, with a Mohali registration plate, had picked up the passengers from Sector 43 to Mullanpur. Passers-by said the victim, a native of Rajasthan, was stabbed in the throat and left in a secluded area. “The police and the ambulance did not arrive at the spot for 25 minutes after a call about the incident was made,” they complained.
The passersby tried to contact the victim’s near and dear ones at contact numbers written on a slip found in his pocket.
The police rushed Dharam Pal to the PGI where he was declared dead on arrival.
DSP Kharar-2 Dharavir Singh said, “The injured driver got off the car and walked to 100 metres to seek help from passers-by. CCTV footage of the area is being scanned and police teams are probing the motive of the murder. The police are probing the case from all angles.”
