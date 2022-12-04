Cab taken away at gunpoint in Dera Bassi, 4 land in police net

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 3

Four youths have been arrested for snatching a taxi from a driver at gunpoint near a private school around 12:30 am on Friday.

The police claimed to have arrested Bihar native Bablu Diswa, Nepalese Biredar Mukhya, UP native Samir Khan, all residents of Saidpura, and Dera Bassi resident Amin within 24 hours of the incident.

The suspects were booked under Sections 379-B and 506 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Dera Bassi police station on December 2. They will be produced in a Dera Bassi court and their remand would be obtained, said the police.

The police have recovered the taxi, two country-made pistols and six live rounds.

In his complaint to the police, Panchkula resident Dashrath, a taxi driver for a car aggregator, stated that a booking was received after which he reached ATS Valley School in Dera Bassi and picked up four passengers. After going for some distance the co-passenger sitting on his left pointed a pistol at him. Simultaneously, a youth on the rear seat pointed a pistol at his head and he was pushed out of the car.

“After snatching the car, the youths took the Barwala road, but the car hit a pole and the suspects fled the spot leaving the damaged vehicle behind,” said ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia.

Police officials said the suspects were daily wagers. Further investigation would reveal what made them commit the crime, they added.

Recent incidents

Nov 16: Four held for robbing jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery and car near Sarsini, Dera Bassi

Nov 20: Four men snatch car in Kharar, leave driver in Nakodar

Nov 23: Four youths in a luxury vehicle snatch a car in Sector 88

Nov 23: Four youths rob a car in Phase 11 market

Dec 2: Four youths snatch a taxi in Dera Bassi, arrested within 24 hours of the crime