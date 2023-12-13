Cabbie falls prey to carjackers

Panchkula, December 12
Five youths snatched a mobile phone and cash from a cab driver, and took away his vehicle after hiring it from railway station in Chandigarh yesterday.
Abdul Khalid reported that he was on his way to “Mahadevpur Shivmandir”. “Four youths had booked my cab from railway station in Chandigarh. All of them were wearing black-coloured hoodies and one of them was also wearing a mask. When we reached near the HUDA park, Sector 1, Saketri, one of them requested me to stop the cab.
“As he got off, another person, who was already standing there, pulled me out of the vehicle. They snatched my mobile phone, Rs 5,000 kept in my wallet, and drove towards Kishangarh in my cab,” said the victim.
The police have registered a case of snatching against five unidentified youths.
