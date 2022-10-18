Chandigarh: Cabs, buses sans tracking devices to be challaned

Chandigarh, October 17

The State Transport Authority (STA) will start issuing challans to public service vehicles (maxi cab, motor cab, buses) not fitted with the vehicle location tracking (VLT) device along with panic buttons. All public service vehicles registered in Chandigarh are required to install these devices.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made it mandatory for all public service vehicles to get the tracking device and panic button fitted.

An official said the STA had started the implementation of the VLT & EA (vehicle location tracking and emergency alert) project on June 30. Around 35 per cent of the public service vehicles registered in Chandigarh have been installed with the VLT device and panic button so far. These devices are checked at the time of fitness of vehicles, said the STA.

Two wheelers, e-rickshaws and three-wheelers are exempt from installing these devices. It was stated installing tracking device and emergency alert in public transport vehicles was imperative as their location was received and updated automatically on the VLT & EA portal and these could be monitored on a real-time basis.

Also, it helped make travelling in public service vehicles safe, especially for women and children.

It also helped keep track of whether the vehicle was following its decided route or not, had reached its destination on time or not, its speed, reckless driving, violation of traffic rules, etc.