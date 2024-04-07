Cafe loses bar licence over excise violations

Panchkula, April 6
The Excise Department, Haryana, has cancelled the bar licence of Crossword Hospitality (Coco Cafe) in Sector 11 here over violation.
RK Chaudhary, DETC (Excise), Panchkula, said the firm was a habitual violator of excise laws. Therefore, they took a strict action against the owners of the business and cancelled their bar licence, the official added.
He said a team of the Excise Department along with police officials had inspected the cafe premises and found violations. The team recovered 26 bottles of IMFL, 102 beer bottles, nine open liquor bottles without valid permit from the site following which an FIR was lodged against the licensee.
Chaudhary said a few other bars in the city were on the department’s radar for violation of laws and that strict action would be initiated against them. He said the department would check their premises in the coming days.
