Cafe opened beyond time in Panchkula, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 25

The police have arrested two persons for running a cafe beyond the permissible timings in Sector 11 here late last night. They have been identified as Anil Kumar, a native of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh and at at present residing at Pipli Wala in Mani Majra, and Vikas of Sector 12 here.

The police said a team of the Sector 10 police post in-charge Narendra Yadav raided the Cocoa Cafe as it was running beyond the permissible timings, thus violating the instructions issued by the district administration. The police arrested the two under section 188 of the IPC.