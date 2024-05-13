Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

A 22-year-old cafe (Sip and Bite) owner was bludgeoned to death in a rented flat at Darpan City-1, Kharar, around 5 am this morning. The head was badly smashed with a cylinder.

The police arrested his female friend, Tamanah, a native of Jind in Haryana; and an acquaintance, Aman, a student pursuing BA in Mohali, from Nayagaon later in the evening.

Deceased Tushar

The victim, Tushar, also a native of Jind, had been staying in the rented flat with the girl for the past four-five months. “The trio were acquaintances. Yesterday night, the three were partying at their flat when differences cropped up between the two youths over the girl. There was some money-related dispute between the two. Tushar’s car was damaged in an accident, for which he blamed Aman. The victim was under the influence of alcohol when Aman hit him with a cylinder. After that the duo had gone missing and their phones remained switched off,” said Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu.

In the morning when repeated calls made by the family to Tushar elicited no response, they contacted the flat owner, who checked the victim’s room and informed the police. The police said when they visited the spot, blood was still oozing out of the head. The body was wrapped in a blanket.

The Kharar DSP, the SHO and a forensic team reached the spot and began investigation. The police scanned the accommodation, collected evidence, photos and call detail record of the deceased.

“Local residents said frequent complaints about drunken brawls and nuisance related to the flat were reported earlier,” said Gurtej Teji, a local said, adding that last night also, a party was going on there.

A case of murder has been registered at the Kharar police station.

Fight occurred during party

