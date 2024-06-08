CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, June 7

Significant irregularities in the maintenance of firearms in the Chandigarh Police has been highlighted in the inspection report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the period 2019-2023. The report reveals that a substantial number of firearms have not been fired in over 30 years, raising concerns about their proper upkeep and fitness.

The report states that according to the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Regulations for maintaining small arms, regular cleaning, quarterly and half-yearly lubrication and range firing are essential. However, the prolonged inactivity of many firearms suggests that these protocols have not been ensured.

The report obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act urges the department to ensure that all firearms are rotated and fired during range practice to confirm their fitness status. Although the department claims that firearms are rotated during practice, the records do not support this assertion, as numerous firearms have not been fired for more than three decades, mentions the report.

Additionally, the report points out a severe shortage of armourers in the department. With only five armourers available to maintain 11,162 rifle units, there is a shortfall given the standard requirement of one armourer per 525 rifles. This shortage implies that firearms are either not being cleaned regularly or are maintained by untrained personnel, potentially at intervals longer than recommended. In response to the findings, the Police Department stated that efforts are underway to increase the number of armourer positions.

The report also highlights the issue of non-compliance with training norms in the department. According to Rule 19.6 of the Punjab Police Rules, 1934, every constable posted at a police station or outpost must be called to the police lines annually for one month of training, drill, firing, etc. However, the report indicates that out of over 5,500 constables and head constables posted in the Chandigarh Police and the IRB during 2019-2023, only 2,738 participated in training during 2019-20, 561 in 2020-21, 1,123 in 2021-22 and 2,491 in 2022-23. The report states that training was provided to only about 10 to 50% of the personnel each year.

RK Garg, a social activist, emphasised that the Police Department should take the points raised in the CAG report seriously and adopt necessary steps to address them.

Shortage of armourers

Non-disposal of empty cartridges

The CAG report reveals that 21,29,915 empty cartridges (fired ammunition) were found in the department, awaiting disposal. The non-disposal of these cartridges has occupied space and resulted in a loss of potential revenue.

