CAG India log five-wicket win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India team recorded a five-wicket win over the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) during the 28th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament, being held under the aegis of the Punjab Cricket Association, at Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park.

Batting first, HPCA bundled out 195 runs in 43.2 overs. In reply, CAG India achieved the target and scored 196 runs in 36 overs with the help of an unbeaten 55-run innings by Gurvinder Singh.

In the second match, at the Sector 16 cricket stadium, the Yorks Cricket Club, Delhi, defeated Ran Star Cricket Club, Delhi, by seven wickets. Batting first, Ran Star Cricket Club bundled out 96 runs in 30.1 overs. In reply, Lalit Yadav scored an unbeaten 48 runs to help Yorks Club score 98/3 in 14.3 overs.

In the third match, Amigo Sports Academy beat Delhi Blues Cricket Club by 147 runs. Batting first, Amigo Academy scored 260/9 in 50 overs. In reply, the Delhi Blues Club posted 113 runs before getting all-out in 26.3 overs.

