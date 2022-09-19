Watch heated argument between police and Chandigarh University students as they want accused girl's parents to be called

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 19

Even as Chandigarh University has been shut for a few days and an assurance given that justice will be done in the “leaked objectionable videos”, the students do not seem convinced.

The students have alleged that there was a communication gap and lapse in handling the situation that went out of control.

In a video, a student has alleged that the administration is trying to “hush up” the matter.

The girls allege, “The eyewitnesses are nowhere to be seen and have been told to go away. Why they are not being told what happened. The truth should come out. What are they trying to hide?”

Also, a few youths got into a verbal spat with a senior cop as the officer tried to pacify the angry students telling them to have faith as "law is taking its own course". However, the angry students demanded that the girl’s parents be called, besides alleging that the police were issuing contradictory statements.

The police officer, Navreet Singh Virk, is seen telling the students that they were not asking “valid questions”. The protesting students also asked the police to call the university officials allegedly hiding in the hostel as they needed answers from them.

Virk also clarified that nobody had attempted suicide.

When one of the students asked Virk to call the parents of the accused girl, the cop told him that he was no-one to tell him to do so as the parents could not be held responsible for what the girl did.

Virk said, “Students should not shout like this and behave themselves,” adding, “if the girl has made her own video and sent it to someone, she is not an accused.”

He clarified that the girl had made her own video and sent it to her boyfriend for which she can't be faulted. He said the FIR was registered as they had received a complaint that the girl had shot objectionable videos of 60 girls; she was arrested and the police were investigating. He told the students, “You don't have the videos showing that the girl made them viral. Let the police do their job.”

Of the two other youths arrested, one has been identified as Sunny Mehta, who comes from a village in Rohru of Shimla district. The other, 31-year-old Rankaj Verma hails from Sandhu area of Theog in Shimla.