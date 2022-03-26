Camp on legal services held at village in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), UT, Chandigarh, organised a mega legal services empowerment camp at Faidan Nizampur village here today. An integrated legal aid clinic was also set up in collaboration with the DLSA, Department of Labour, Department of Social Welfare, Department of Education and the Child Protection Society.

Justice Ritu Bahri, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum-Chairperson, SLSA, UT of Chandigarh, inaugurated the clinic. She also inaugurated Remedial Education and Women Empowerment Centre which was opened in collaboration with Don Bosco Navjeevan Society, It will provide tuition facilities for children and self-help group services for women of the village.

Speaking at the occasion Justice Ritu Bahri said, “During a survey, it was observed that no government building was present in Faidan Nizampur village. Because of this, residents of the area face difficulty in dealing with day-to-day issues.”