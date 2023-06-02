Camp spreads awareness on govt insurance schemes

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 1

A camp under the “Jansuraksha Campaign” was organised at Jayanti Majri village in Majri block of the district today. The camp was organised by officials of IDBI Bank and Cooperative Bank.

Mohali Lead District Manager (LDM) MK Bhardwaj said people were made aware about two schemes — Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna (PMJJBY) — during the camp.

He said in both the schemes Rs 2 lakh insurance cover was provided to beneficiaries with a nominal premium of Rs 20 per annum in the PMSBY and Rs 436 per annum in the PMJJBY.

He said around 200 people attended the camp and more than 125 eligible persons were enrolled under the two schemes.