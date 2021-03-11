Campaign to link Aadhaar, voter ID starts tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

The UT Administration has decided to organise a special drive from Monday to link Aadhaar with voter cards.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the linking of Aadhaar with voter cards is underway in the city. A spokesperson said more than 50,000 citizens had got their Aadhaar cards linked with voter cards. Citizens can do this online through NVSP.com or with the help of the Voter Helpline app.

He said a special drive would be organised from August 22 to September 7, where booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit door to door to collect Aadhaar data. The campaign will also help citizens with their voter registration. A special camp will be organised at all polling stations on September 4. Aadhaar linking is entirely voluntary.