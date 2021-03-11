Campaign to link Aadhaar, voter ID starts tomorrow

Chandigarh, August 20
The UT Administration has decided to organise a special drive from Monday to link Aadhaar with voter cards.
As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the linking of Aadhaar with voter cards is underway in the city. A spokesperson said more than 50,000 citizens had got their Aadhaar cards linked with voter cards. Citizens can do this online through NVSP.com or with the help of the Voter Helpline app.
He said a special drive would be organised from August 22 to September 7, where booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit door to door to collect Aadhaar data. The campaign will also help citizens with their voter registration. A special camp will be organised at all polling stations on September 4. Aadhaar linking is entirely voluntary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...