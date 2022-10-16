Campaigning gains pace at PU

Chandigarh, October 15
With just two days left for the PUCSC elections, candidates are leaving no stone unturned to attract voters.
Tents installed
The police on Saturday allowed students’ political groups to install tents at a designated place (on the road leading to AC Joshi Library and Gate No 1).
More Outsiders rounded up
With just two days left for voting, deployment of police force has been increased on the campus. Besides conducting surprise checks at hostels, the police rounded up several outsiders from the Student Centre, which hosted mini rallies by all contesting groups on Saturday. “We rounded up several outsiders on Saturday. They failed to produce their enrolment numbers or identification,” said a senior police officer.
In the world of modern technology, a majority of the students’ political parties deployed their supporters at major junctions and outside department of the campus with placards in their hands. If the canvassing on swanky cars was not enough, supporters of various parties were seen using two-wheelers to campaign for their favourite candidates inside the campus.
“It’s a simple, yet unique way of canvassing for candidates. It’s been over two days that we are simply standing at major junctions carrying placards of our panel. This not only attracts eyes of students, but also helps us in communicating with them and listening to their grievances,” said Maninder, a supporter of Students Organisation of India (SOI) candidate.
Heated exchange of words
In the evening, the PU authorities and Students for Society (SFS) supporters indulged in heated exchange of words at the DSW office at the Student Centre. The matter was brought under control after the interference of the police. SFS representatives alleged that their presidential candidate was stopped from canvassing in hostels, whereas the authorities maintained that no one was allowed to take processions for door-to-door campaigning at hostels.
“SFS presidential candidate Bhawanjot Kaur was campaigning in girls’ hostel numbers 3 and 9. Wardens of these hostels stopped her from canvassing. SFS activists questioned the DSW office regarding the matter, but he didn’t give any answer,” alleged SFS.
“There have been clear instructions for not carrying out door-to-door campaigning inside the hostels. However, SFS representatives were adamant on this. They came in a large number to the DSW office and started arguing with us,” said one of the PU officials.
