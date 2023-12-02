Campus notes: Chitkara University

A total of 164 teams are set to take part in the three-part series of the 2024 BAJA SAEINDIA, the flagship event of SAEINDIA, at Chitkara University. The Virtual Round is the second phase of the event, with the event spanning over three days from December 1 to 3.

Ashmah Int’l School, Mohali

The school celebrated its annual day functional with a cultural programme that began with a welcome dance followed by Ganesh Vandana. The event featured plays, mimes, etc.

Satluj Group of Schools, P’kula

The managing director of the group of schools, Reekrit Serai, was honoured at EDNxT in New Delhi for his contribution to uplifting educational standards in the country. The speakers discussed the topic of ‘Digital blueprint for smart schools: role of emerging technologies, digital pedagogy and generative AI systems.’

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To create awareness about road safety, the secondary wing organised a road safety workshop for the students of classes VI to VIII. Students were enlightened about traffic rules.

GMHS, Khudda Jassu, Chandigarh

A children’s fair (bal mela) was organised at the school. The kids enjoyed playful rides like swings and merry-go-round along with other activities. A music and dance corner was also included.

DC Montessori Sr Secondary School

The kindergarten wing of the school visited Gurdwara Koohni Sahib to learn more about the Sikh culture. The visit was part of the school’s efforts to promote multiculturalism and diversity.

DC Model Sr Secondary School, P’kula

A blood donation camp was organised at the school for the second time during the 2023–24 session. Approximately 200 people registered for the camp.