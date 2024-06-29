Campus notes: Chitkara University, Mohali

The university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wipro Limited. The MoU would facilitate the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the campus. The CoE aims to provide industry-specific training, equipping students with critical skills and significantly improving their employability for future industry opportunities. Pro-Chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said, “This initiative will provide our students with invaluable industry exposure and skill development, paving the way for their successful careers in the IT sector.”

Centre for Social Work, PU

The second edition of the Centre for Social Work’s newsletter, “Samajik Karya-Sankalan,” was launched by Vice-Chancellor Professor Renu Vig. She appreciated the efforts made by the department in securing good placements for the outgoing batch of MSW students (2022–24). In the ceremony, the official social media page of the Centre for Social Work was also launched to showcase the CSW’s activities and initiatives.

Chandigarh University, Mohali

Students of the computer science engineering (CSE) department won the 30-hour coding marathon. The team comprised Ashit Rrai, Sanskruti Dhal, Aryan Sharma, and Vaibhav. During this 30-hour uninterrupted coding marathon, teams compete against each other to conceptualise, design, and deliver proof-of-concepts (POCs) for the next generation, transforming them into reality. Out of the 100 teams, 30 elite teams, including Chandigarh University team “Techno Tuners,” were selected to advance to the offline round.

