Campus notes: Government Model Sr Sec School, Dhanas

An advocacy and environmental awareness programme was organised here. It was a joint initiative by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the Eco Club of the school and Yuvsatta (an NGO). On the occasion, the Eco Club of the students at the school presented a colourful programme with a skit, gidda, speeches and group song on the theme of water and waste management. Poetry, essay and elocution contests were also conducted and the winners were honoured.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, AFS High Grounds

A session on ‘mental wellbeing’ was held for students of classes VI to XII by Jasleen Kaur, teaching assistant (Department of Psychology, Panjab University). Jasleen was assisted by Vishav Bakshi, faculty at Panjab University (Institute of Social Science Education and Research). The session included awareness about creating a safe space to foster the emotional well-being of the students, while the session by Vishav was activity-based, where students were trained to work on their emotions and utilise them in a productive way.

Oakridge International, Mohali

The school launched an education magazine titled, ‘Insights’. The magazine aims to inspire curiosity, encourage collaboration and showcase the achievements of students as well as educators to nurture a culture of excellence and learning.

St Joans Public School, Zirakpur

The school celebrated its annual function at Tagore Theatre. The theme of the event was “Ignite Hope for Humanity.” Various skits on child labour, animal cruelty, environmental pollution and the pitiful condition of senior citizens were showcased at the event.

Chitkara University

The university hosted a two-day international conference, “Re-thinking Education in the Age of AI,” in collaboration with the European Union. The conference was organised within the framework of the EduReform capacity-building project and co-financed by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union. Representatives from leading Indian and European universities, along with policymakers from both regions, attended the conference. The project aimed to increase awareness of the impact of new technologies by delivering improvements in study programmes and vocational training to Indian teachers. Unison International School, Chitkara International School, Chitkara University, Chitkara College of Pharmacy, Holy Angels School, Chandigarh Baptist School, International School, and Panjab University, among others, participated in the event.