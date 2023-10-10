Campus notes: Oral hygiene camp organised

Rayat Bahra Dental College carried out a two-day dental health camp at St Stephens School, New Chandigarh. More than 600 students were thoroughly examined by a team of efficient pedodontists headed by Dr Umang Jagga (professor and head, Department of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry). Oral health education was imparted and brushing techniques were also demonstrated to the students. TNS

Exposure visit to university

Chitkara University hosted an “Exposure Visit” in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The event, under the guidance of Dr Biswajit Saha, Director of CBSE, brought together around 50 principals and educators from the tricity region. The primary objective of the CBSE Exposure Visit was to raise awareness regarding institutions of excellence across India and fostering collaboration for the integration of skill (vocational) education. Dr Madhu Chitkara also interacted with the participants.

Students shine in culinary contest

Six students from Chandigarh College of Hospitality, CGC Landran, bagged the first prize in a culinary competition organised as a part of an event commemorating Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2023 event, organised by AIMS Mohali. Arya Koul, Anjali Suhalia, Nandani Gumber, Manisha Gaur, Martina, and Yukta, 4th year students of Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics (BSND) sealed the top spot by making nutritious ladoos and protein bars using millets as the principal ingredient.