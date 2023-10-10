Campus notes: Oral hygiene camp organised

Rayat Bahra Dental College carried out a two-day dental health camp at St Stephens School, New Chandigarh. More than 600 students were thoroughly examined by a team of efficient pedodontists headed by Dr Umang Jagga (professor and head, Department of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry). Oral health education was imparted and brushing techniques were also demonstrated to the students. TNS
Exposure visit to university
Chitkara University hosted an “Exposure Visit” in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The event, under the guidance of Dr Biswajit Saha, Director of CBSE, brought together around 50 principals and educators from the tricity region. The primary objective of the CBSE Exposure Visit was to raise awareness regarding institutions of excellence across India and fostering collaboration for the integration of skill (vocational) education. Dr Madhu Chitkara also interacted with the participants.
Students shine in culinary contest
Six students from Chandigarh College of Hospitality, CGC Landran, bagged the first prize in a culinary competition organised as a part of an event commemorating Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2023 event, organised by AIMS Mohali. Arya Koul, Anjali Suhalia, Nandani Gumber, Manisha Gaur, Martina, and Yukta, 4th year students of Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics (BSND) sealed the top spot by making nutritious ladoos and protein bars using millets as the principal ingredient.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...