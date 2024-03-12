Campus notes: Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

A workshop titled Advanced Mapping through Drone Applications (AMDA-2024) was organised under the banner of the ‘Kalpana Chawla Chair of Geospatial Technology’. It brought together a diverse array of experts, scholars and enthusiasts to delve into the intricacies of drone technology and its applications across various domains.

Sri Sukhmani College of Law, Mohali

A national conference on artificial intelligence and its legal implications was organised at the college under the guidance of the Chief Patron of the Conference, Chairman Kanwaljit Singh, Damanjit Singh, Director SSGI, and Prof Rashpal Singh, Chief Administrator SSGI. The conference aimed to bring together national dignitaries who demonstrate interest in artificial intelligence. Over 100 papers were presented in the sessions, and the best paper award was awarded to Avik Bhattacharya of Chandigarh University.

CGC Landran, Mohali

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has awarded an A+ grade to Chandigarh Engineering College (CEC), a constituent college of CGC Landran. The institution scored a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.42 on a 4-point scale.

