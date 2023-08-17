The Tribune School celebrates Independence Day

The Independence Day was celebrated at The Tribune School, Sector 29, with great enthusiasm. The celebrations began with the melodious rendition of Vande Matram by the choir group. Principal Rani Poddar along with school management committee member Chand Nehru hoisted the Tricolour and paid homage to the brave martyrs of the country. A play, "Asha ki Jyoti", was enacted.

Bhavan Vidyalaya

The students, teachers, and staff of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, New Chandigarh, and junior wing, Sector 33, gathered to celebrate the Independence Day. The event commenced with the hoisting of the flag by senior school principal Vineeta Arora, followed by singing of the national anthem. Students participated in a national pledge to uphold the ideals and principles for the nation.

Punjab Engineering College

Punjab Engineering College celebrated the day under the theme Nation First Always First. Director, Prof (Dr) Baldev Setia delivered an address, shedding light on India’s freedom struggle.

SGGSC, sector 26

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, celebrated the day. Dr Navjot Kaur, principal, students and faculty members hoisted the flag on campus, accompanied by singing of the national anthem.

Government College of Education

The day was celebrated with fervour at Government College of Education, Sector 20. As per the tradition, the oldest serving employee, Dr Vijay Phogat, associate professor, hoisted the flag. Principal Dr Sapna Nanda highlighted the significance of the day.

GCCBA, sector 50

Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, held an event to mark the day. Principal Dr Sangam Kapoor, highlighted the role of the Indian freedom fighters. She said India made remarkable progress in the recent past.

PML SD public school, sector 32

PML SD Public School, Sector 32, celebrated the Independence Day with patriotic fervour. The school participated in “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign and also planted saplings under the “Meri Mati, Mera Desh” campaign.