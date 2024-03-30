Campus notes: Workshop organised at PU

A total of 145 NSS volunteers participated in the workshop organised by RD NSS Chandigarh in collaboration with NSS PU Chandigarh in the direction of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the leadership of Dr Parveen Goyal on the Panjab University campus. The chief guest, Prof Sanjay Kaushik, spoke about the importance of voting. As many as 22 volunteers participated in the poster-making competition, 11 in the rangoli-making competition, and 21 in the delamination competition.

Cycle rally from PU to Sukhna

Over 150 students participated in the cycle rally organised by the Department of Biotechnology under the guidance of Prof Kashmir Singh from Panjab University to the Sukhna Lake on Friday. The purpose of the rally was to create awareness for environmental protection and discourage the use of single-use plastics. The rally was flagged off by Dr Jatinder K Arora, Executive Director, PSCST.

Seminar on AI’s impact by UILS

The University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) at Panjab University commenced a two-day international seminar on Friday in collaboration with the Mississippi College of Law, USA. The theme of the seminar was “Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Constitutionalism and Rule of Law.” Advocate at the Supreme Court, Gautam Bhatia, was the keynote speaker at the seminar. He spoke about the implications of AI on the bedrock of constitutional principles and the rule of law. About 200 delegates are set to present their papers and deliberate both offline and online during the two-day seminar.

Anti-ragging seminar at College

An anti-ragging orientation programme and white coat ceremony for the first-year batch of BDS students were conducted at Rayat Bahra Dental College and Hospital (RBDCH). Dental Council of India (DCI) member Dr Sachin Dev Mehta was the resource person for the program. Dr Mehta urged the management to keep a check on ragging by conducting surprise visits and anonymous surveys.

