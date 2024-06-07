 Campus notes: World Environment Day : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: The NSS unit of Panjab University (PU) celebrated the World Environment Day. Cleanliness and tree plantation drive was held along with an oath taking ceremony during an environment education programme. The drive was organised to create awareness and a sense of responsibility amongst students to maintain clean environment under the guidance of Dr Parveen Goyal, programme coordinator, NSS, along with Dr Sonia Bhardwaj and Dr Sarvnarinder, programme officers, NSS, PU.

Student development programme

Chandigarh: A week-long student development programme on universal human values (UHV) has begun at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University. The programme dwells on promoting personal growth, social harmony and ethical behaviour among participants. Program mentors said such events would create compassionate and sustainable world by nurturing individuals.

Plant adoption drive

Chandigarh: The residents and staff of boys' hostel No. 3, Panjab University, celebrated the World Environment Day by adopting plants in different blocks of the hostel. Prof Amit Chauhan, Dean, Students Welfare, launched the plant adoption drive. While addressing residents and staff on the occasion, Dr Sucha Singh, Warden, Boys' Hostel No. 3, stressed on the protection of the environment and adoption of at least one plant by them during their stay at the hostel.

Plantation drive

Mohali: To create awareness on the environment and nature, Aryans Group of Colleges organised a tree plantation drive on the World Environment Day based on the theme "Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience". Students of engineering, law, management, nursing, paramedical, pharmacy and B.Ed participated in various activities during the drive. Dr JK Saini, Director, interacted with students on the occasion.

InternationalDay of Biological Diversity

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, commemorated the International Day of Biological Diversity based on the theme "Be part of a plan" and the World Environment Day by organising various events in collaboration with Punjab Biodiversity Board, the National Biodiversity Authority and Punjab State Council for Science and Technology under the environment education programme.

Summer camp at library

Chandigarh: A summer camp started at the Divisional Library South, Sector 34. On the first day, 70 children attended the camp. The first activity organised on the occasion was learning bhangra dance for an hour. Dipesh from the Art of Dance Entertainment taught kids bhangra steps. A two-day workshop to create miniature gardens to celebrate the World Environment Day also started at the camp. Children's section in-charge Diksha said participants made ladybugs, ducks, and mushrooms from clay, and flowers and butterflies from paper to decorate their gardens.

School notes
US govt exchange programme

Chandigarh: Jyotsna, a faculty member of the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20, has been selected by the US Institutes (SUSIs) for Scholars and Secondary Educators at California State University (CSU), Chico (California), for the faculty exchange programme. During her stay in the US, she would visit Chico, Sacramento, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington DC. She is the only candidate from Regional English Language Office (RELO), India, chosen for the exchange programme. The selection was done on merit by the US Embassy after scrutinising over 100 profiles received from India, Afghanistan and Bhutan by Regional English Language Office (RELO). In 2021, Jyotsna was selected by the British Council after undergoing item writing training from Alpha Plus London.

Govt Sen Sec School, Sector 21-A

Chandigarh: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the NSS unit of the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21-A, organised a series of activities in collaboration with the Environment Society of India (ESI). Dr RC Mishra, DGP, and MD, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula, and president, ESI, was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was held under the theme "Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience". NK Jhingan, Secretary, ESI, emphasised on the need to protect and save trees instead of going for new plantation.

Strawberry Fields High School

Chandigarh: A 17-year-old Lehnaaz Rana, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, has received a grant of US$ 3,000 from the IB Global Youth Action Fund, recognising her work with The Rattan Foundation. The foundation's main goals is to raise money to fill the shortfall of teachers in schools, hire skilled instructors, and give impoverished children access to high-quality education.

Science Olympiad Foundation exams

Chandigarh: Three students from Chandigarh have secured top ranks in the SOF Olympiad exam for 2023-24. Vivaan Mittal, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, achieved fourth rank in the International Mathematics Olympiad, earning a zonal gold medal. Naman Goyal of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, claimed the ninth rank in the International Mathematics Olympiad and Anwita Rupam of Kailash Bahl DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, bagged the third rank in the National Science Olympiad, earning a zonal gold medal and a merit certificate. TNS

