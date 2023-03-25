Can attend 1 conference in year: PGI to PhD students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) has capped the number of conferences PhD students can attend during their period of registration at one per year and restricted them from attending any academic event or activity outside the institute beyond five years.

So far, there were no restrictions on PhD students on attending international or national conferences during their registration period.

PGI students have also been barred from attending academic event or activity outside institute beyond five years

Students feel restricting them from attending such events will limit opportunities to learn and keep up to speed

Calling for a review, they say a flexible policy will benefit research & contribute to academic environment of institute

An order issued by the PGI states PhD candidates can attend only one conference per year, either national or international, during their tenure of PhD registration, up to a maximum of five years or as long as they receive fellowship/stipend, whichever is earlier.

Additionally, the order also prohibits PhD candidates from attending any conference or academic event/activities outside the institute beyond the five-year period.

The order raises concerns about the autonomy of PhD students in deciding the direction of research work. By restricting their attendance at academic events outside the institute, the order limits their exposure to diverse perspectives and ideas that can help them broaden their research horizons.

The order was issued on the recommendations of a committee constituted to discuss the matter of attending conferences by PhD students during their extended period of PhD registration, and it was further approved by the PGI Director.

Many PhD students have termed it unfair and restrictive. Attending conferences and academic events is an essential part of their research work and helps them stay updated with the latest developments in their respective fields of study. By restricting them from attending such events, the order is limiting their opportunities for learning and networking.

Moreover, the order puts additional pressure on PhD students to complete their research work within the stipulated five-year period. This can be particularly challenging for students who face unforeseen challenges or setbacks during their research work.

The students have called for a review of the order and for more flexible policies that allow them to attend academic events and conferences without unnecessary restrictions. It will not only benefit their research work but also contribute to the overall academic environment of the institute, they argue.

Recently, PhD students were allowed by the PGI to choose their own guides and the move was hailed by the student community.