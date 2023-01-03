 Can only prescribe generic drugs, Chandigarh govt doctors told : The Tribune India

Can only prescribe generic drugs, Chandigarh govt doctors told

Can only prescribe generic drugs, Chandigarh govt doctors told

The UT Health Department has ordered prescription of generic medicines by all doctors in government hospitals of the city. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, January 2

The UT Health Department has ordered prescription of generic medicines by all doctors in government hospitals of the city.

Health Secretary Yashpal Garg has ordered that all doctors must prescribe drugs with generic, non-proprietary, pharmacological names only. “However in case of drugs with a narrow therapeutic index, biosimilars and similar other exceptional cases, this practice can be relaxed,” says the order.

The doctors have been asked to avoid prescribing “branded” generic drugs and educate medical students, patients and public regarding the equivalence of generic medicine with their branded counterparts.

The orders says all health facilities and doctors of the Chandigarh Administration are advised to comply with the National Medical Commission (NMC) Regulations on “Generic Medicine and Prescription Guidelines”. However, in exceptional circumstances where branded medicines are prescribed, a date-wise diary may be maintained by all physicians, specifying reasons for prescribing a branded generic drugs. It will help in further streamlining the functioning and also in dealing with all sorts of allegations.

The order says as a regulatory measure, the NMC has circulated the Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2022. These regulations include Generic Medicine and Prescription Guidelines to reduce out-of-pocket spending on medications, which accounts for a major proportion of public spending on healthcare as generic medicines are 30 to 80 per cent cheaper than branded drugs.

Garg says prescribing generic medicines may bring down healthcare cost and improve access to quality care. Access to quality and affordable healthcare is at the core of various initiatives and policies of the Chandigarh Administration, he says. “Promoting generic medicines is important to improve medicine access to reduce out-of-pocket expenses of the public. Generic medicines are an effective substitute with same clinical benefits/therapeutics effect as branded medicines as they have same active ingredient, same strength, bioequivalent, dosage form (such as a tablet/injectable), and route of administration,” says Garg.

It has also been ordered to circulate the list of available generic medicines to all physicians working under their control and also put it on institutional websites to make it accessible to general public. “Instruct them to prescribe, as far as possible, generic medicines only, if available,” says the order.

All chemist shops within the premises of government health facilities will be encouraged to ensure the availability of generic medicines. Further, a clause will be incorporated to ensure availability of generic medicines in all chemist shops operating within the premises in all future tenders. The Director Principal, GMCH-32, and the Director Health & Family Welfare will highlight the benefits of using generic medicines. An advisory in this regard has also been sent to the PGI.

Up to 80% cheaper

  • Generic medicines 30% to 80% cheaper than branded drugs
  • These have same clinical benefits/therapeutics effect as branded ones
  • Move will help reduce out-of-pocket spending on medications

Exceptions

  • In case of drugs with narrow therapeutic index, biosimilars and similar other exceptions, this norm can be relaxed
  • In such cases, date-wise diary may be maintained by docs, specifying reasons for prescribing a branded generic drug

Ensure availability

Chemist shops within government health facilities premises to ensure availability of generic medicines. Clause will be incorporated to ensure availability in all shops operating within premises in future tenders.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace