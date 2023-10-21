Canada suspends consular services, applicants at loss

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, services at the Consulate General of Canada office in the city were suspended on Friday. The services will now be redirected to the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi.

A notice was prominently displayed at the Consulate General office on the 4th floor of Elante complex in Industrial Area, Phase 1. It reads, “We have temporarily suspended consular services from the Consulate General of Canada in Chandigarh. Please contact the Consulate Section, High Commission of Canada, 7/8 Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.”

Although the consulate office will remain open, its services have been halted, confirmed a security personnel at the spot. He said there was uncertainty over the duration of the suspension.

The suspension of services raises questions about the impact of diplomatic issues on the mobility and convenience of individuals seeking Canadian visa.

Applicants who had come to submit their documents at the visa facilitation service centre were in for a surprise.

Rajesh Verma, a business traveller, said, “As a frequent visitor to Canada, this development has disrupted my plans. It is a challenge to coordinate with the Delhi office for my visa application.”

Preeti Singh, a parent, said, “My daughter is in the process of applying for a student visa. We are left wondering how to go about it in the wake of suspension of services here.”

