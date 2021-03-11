Canadian envoys visit Bassi Pathana centre

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 11

The Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron Mackay, accompanied by the Counsel General of Canada, Chandigarh, Patrick Hebert, visited the Community Development Centre of Mehar Baba Charitable Trust (MBCT), Bassi Pathana, yesterday to assess achievements of beneficiaries of phase three of a social project “Digital empowerment of the rural women of Punjab”.

The project is funded under the Canadian Fund for Local Initiative (CFLI). It is a joint project of the MBCT, INUS Global Charity-USA and the High Commission of Canada, New Delhi.

Mackay was given a traditional Punjabi welcome by students and trustees, including Ajit Singh Chatha, former Chief Secretary, Maj Gen Surat Singh Sandhu (retd), Dr Kavita Marriya, Thakur Singh Mejie and advisor Harkiran Mejie and others.

A digital presentation on the MBCT’s mission, vision and projects undertaken by the CFLI was given to Canadian envoys on the occasion. Mackay also met beneficiaries during his visit.