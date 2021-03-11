Cancel knowledge-sharing pact between Punjab, Delhi: SAD

Cancel knowledge-sharing pact between Punjab, Delhi: SAD

NK Sharma, former MLA from Dera Bassi, comes out of the Deputy Commissioner's office after submitting a memorandum, in Sector 76, Mohali, on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 9

The district unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) here today demanded for upholding the sentiments of the people of Punjab and their rights by cancelling the knowledge-sharing agreement between Punjab and Delhi to rob the state.

A delegation of the SAD leaders, led by former MLA NK Sharma and district president Charanjit Singh Kalewal submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit through the Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, said at present entire Punjab was going through severe crisis of power supply. All sections, including farmers, industry, shopkeepers, traders and domestic consumers, were suffering due to major power cuts. The Congress has not made any effort to generate a single unit of power in the past five years to meet the challenges of increasing consumption of the state, whereas the supply/demand had increased tremendously during the same period.

The memorandum said the power crisis had been exacerbated due to poor management and poor performance of the AAP government and the state had reached a point where there was an outcry among all sections, but the government was still reluctant to resolve the crisis. It had been demanded that in view of the paddy sowing season, the Punjab Government should be strictly reprimanded for resolving the problems of other sections and strict instructions should be issued to resolve the power crisis immediately.

It further said due to the sudden rise in heat in the month of March, wheat yield in the state had come down drastically which resulted in huge economic loss to the farmers. Surprisingly, it had not yet been declared a natural calamity by the Punjab Government nor had it been referred to the Union Government so as to provide compensation to the farmers. It demanded immediate compensation of Rs 500 per quintal to all aggrieved farmers of Punjab.

The memorandum expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. Murder, looting and robbery incidents were constantly being reported every day, but the state government seemed helpless to control the crime. Daily influx of drugs and weapons through drones was sounding a major alarm bell for the law and order situation in the state. Instead of fulfilling its responsibility, the state government was engaged in retaliatory actions against its political opponents using unconstitutional and illegal means.

The demand letter said due to rising prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, it had become difficult for the common man to earn a living. The price of LPG cylinder has gone up to Rs 1,010, which was expensive for an average family. Similarly, diesel and petrol prices were skyrocketing.

The memorandum specifically demanded from the Punjab Governor that the Knowledge-Sharing Agreement made by the Punjab Government with Delhi be cancelled. People are feeling that while this agreement was illegal and unconstitutional, it also hurts the self-esteem of homeless Punjabis. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had taken control of the Punjab Government directly from the back door through this agreement.

The memorandum reads

The memorandum said the power crisis had been exacerbated due to poor management and poor performance of the AAP government and the state had reached a point where there was an outcry among all sections, but the government was still reluctant to resolve the crisis. It had been demanded that in view of the paddy sowing season, the Punjab Government should be strictly reprimanded for resolving the problems of other sections and strict instructions should be issued to resolve the power crisis immediately.

#banwarilal purohit #knowledge-sharing pact #nk sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don't read too much into meeting, says AAP

3
J & K

Archaeological Survey of India fumes as Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha holds prayers at J-K's Martand Sun temple

4
Punjab

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

5
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to covid victim driver's family

7
Business

Rupee slumps to all-time low of 77.44 on forex outflows, rising US yields

8
World

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

9
Delhi

Protests erupt as bulldozers roll into Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

10
J & K

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Don't Miss

View All
Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Top News

Will reconsider sedition law, SC needn’t examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande

Pre-April 2020 status quo must

Raised state’s issues with Punjab CM: Navjot Sidhu

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS shouldn’t have made irresponsible remarks, says Allahabad HC

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Ajay Mishra shouldn't have made irresponsible remarks, says Allahabad HC

Cities

View All

Pak drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

Pakistani drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

Vicky Middukhera murder case: Four accused sent to judicial custody

SC refuses to take up CPM’s plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Protests erupt at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as MC bulldozers get going

Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj passes away at 98

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Finance Minister Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

9 months on, 1,152 selected patwaris await job letters in Punjab

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation