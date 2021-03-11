Cancel knowledge-sharing pact between Punjab, Delhi: SAD

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 9

The district unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) here today demanded for upholding the sentiments of the people of Punjab and their rights by cancelling the knowledge-sharing agreement between Punjab and Delhi to rob the state.

A delegation of the SAD leaders, led by former MLA NK Sharma and district president Charanjit Singh Kalewal submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit through the Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, said at present entire Punjab was going through severe crisis of power supply. All sections, including farmers, industry, shopkeepers, traders and domestic consumers, were suffering due to major power cuts. The Congress has not made any effort to generate a single unit of power in the past five years to meet the challenges of increasing consumption of the state, whereas the supply/demand had increased tremendously during the same period.

The memorandum said the power crisis had been exacerbated due to poor management and poor performance of the AAP government and the state had reached a point where there was an outcry among all sections, but the government was still reluctant to resolve the crisis. It had been demanded that in view of the paddy sowing season, the Punjab Government should be strictly reprimanded for resolving the problems of other sections and strict instructions should be issued to resolve the power crisis immediately.

It further said due to the sudden rise in heat in the month of March, wheat yield in the state had come down drastically which resulted in huge economic loss to the farmers. Surprisingly, it had not yet been declared a natural calamity by the Punjab Government nor had it been referred to the Union Government so as to provide compensation to the farmers. It demanded immediate compensation of Rs 500 per quintal to all aggrieved farmers of Punjab.

The memorandum expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. Murder, looting and robbery incidents were constantly being reported every day, but the state government seemed helpless to control the crime. Daily influx of drugs and weapons through drones was sounding a major alarm bell for the law and order situation in the state. Instead of fulfilling its responsibility, the state government was engaged in retaliatory actions against its political opponents using unconstitutional and illegal means.

The demand letter said due to rising prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, it had become difficult for the common man to earn a living. The price of LPG cylinder has gone up to Rs 1,010, which was expensive for an average family. Similarly, diesel and petrol prices were skyrocketing.

The memorandum specifically demanded from the Punjab Governor that the Knowledge-Sharing Agreement made by the Punjab Government with Delhi be cancelled. People are feeling that while this agreement was illegal and unconstitutional, it also hurts the self-esteem of homeless Punjabis. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had taken control of the Punjab Government directly from the back door through this agreement.



