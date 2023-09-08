Cancelled ticket: Airlines told to pay compensation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission here has directed Go First airlines to pay compensation for not refunding full amount of a cancelled flight ticket to a consumer.

Sqn Ldr Satyasheel Yadavrao Hasure, a resident of Ambala Cantt, in a complaint filed before the commission said that he had booked a direct flight of the airlines from Chandigarh to Hyderabad for himself and his family for Rs 14,391. Its scheduled departure from Chandigarh was scheduled for March 3, 2022, at 2.30 pm.

On February 27, he received a call from Go First, stating that the flight had been cancelled. He was given the option of taking an indirect flight of around 18 hours, which would land in Hyderabad on March 4.

But he booked a ticket of IndiGo airlines for March 3, by paying Rs 22,752. Following this, he demanded a refund from Go First.

On May 9, 2022, he received an email from Go First that a refund of Rs 13,641 had been processed after deducting convenience fee of Rs 750. But Hasure said that there was no such term mentioned at the time of booking. He added that due to the cancellation, he had to spend an extra Rs 22,752 for booking another flight.

As no one from the airlines turned up before the Commission, hence the latter proceeded ex-parte vide order dated November 11, 2022. It said that the airlines action amounted to deficiency in service.

The commission directed the airlines to pay Rs 12,000 to the complainant at an interest of 9% per annum from the date of cancellation t till realization of the same. It also told it to pay Rs 7,000 as litigation costs.

#Ambala