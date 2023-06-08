Cancer care: Admn, Tata Memorial Centre ink pact

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

In a significant step towards improving cancer care and early detection of the disease, the Health Department of the Chandigarh Administration has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCH&RC) at Mullanpur near here. The HBCH&RC is a unit of Tata Memorial Centre.

The collaboration aims at screening people for early detection of cancer and providing them treatment besides conducting awareness programmes.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit approved the MoU.

The collaboration will facilitate the exchange of expertise and facilities between the hospitals and medical colleges of the Chandigarh Administration and the Tata Memorial Centre. Young students and postgraduates from these institutions will receive mutual training to enhance their skills in cancer prevention and management.

The UT Health Department will receive technical support from Tata Memorial Centre to improve cancer care services across the city. The collaboration will also focus on improving the hospital-based cancer registry and population-based cancer registries in Chandigarh, which will aid in comprehensive data collection for effective cancer management.

Furthermore, the establishment of preventive oncology services and the enhancement of palliative care services at various government hospitals in the UT will be carried out in a phased manner.

A referral system will be set up to enable cancer patients receive further management at the HBCH&RC in New Chandigarh. The UT will allow the use of infrastructure of government health institutes to conduct on-site training programmes.

In addition, a virtual platform will be provided by the Health Department for training on cancer surveillance, prevention and treatment, and tobacco awareness for its staff.

The collaboration between the Chandigarh Administration and Tata Memorial Centre will also include technical assistance in establishing cancer hospitals planned for the city.