Cancer NGO CanSupport to host fundraising dinner at Hyatt Regency in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, November 23

One of India’s most prominent palliative care providers, CanSupport, is all set to host a charity dinner at the Hyatt Regency in Chandigarh on December 15. The event is aimed at raising awareness and funds for underserved cancer patients. CanSupport, an organisation operating since 1996, has assisted over six lakh patients through its 28 multidisciplinary teams across various regions.

CanSupport, an NGO founded in 1996 by Harmala Gupta, a survivor of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, has been recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its contribution to home-based palliative care. CanSupport has touched the lives of over 2,200 cancer patients and their families across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Gupta has emphasised its role in spotlighting compassionate care during challenging times. “We are excited to host this charity dinner to shed light on the importance of compassionate care to individuals and families during their most challenging moments. We believe that together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those who need it most,” expressed Gupta.

Funds raised from the event will be directed towards efforts to expand palliative care services.

