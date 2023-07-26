Cancer screening camp organised

Chandigarh, July 25
The Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society, Chandigarh, recently organised a screening camp for detecting breast, cervical and oral cancer at The Gurukul, Sector 20, Panchkula. Around 80 women got themselves registered for the breast cancer screening while 33 others went for mammography. Besides, as many as 48 women were screened for oral cancer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states
Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...
2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads
No loss of human life, livestock reported