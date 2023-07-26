Cancer screening camp organised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

The Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society, Chandigarh, recently organised a screening camp for detecting breast, cervical and oral cancer at The Gurukul, Sector 20, Panchkula. Around 80 women got themselves registered for the breast cancer screening while 33 others went for mammography. Besides, as many as 48 women were screened for oral cancer.

