Candle march, cycle rally held to pay tribute to martyr

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 28

The 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh was celebrated by the district administration today.

A special programme was organised in the morning at the District Administrative Complex. A bicycle rally was taken out by school students and volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra, District Red Cross Society and cycle clubs.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh attended the event as chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, SSP Vivek Sheel Soni and other officials were present on the occasion. Kulwant Singh said, “We should follow the legacy of our martyrs and make our children aware of their sacrifices.”

A programme was organised by the district administration in the city park in the evening. A candlelight march taken out by staff of various departments, residents, students and NGOs. A play, “Chippan To Phele”, was staged.