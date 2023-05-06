Candle march in support of wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Members of the Chandigarh INTUC and Kisan Union took out a joint candlelight march to give justice to wrestlers sitting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the past several days and wake up the dictatorial government.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, who participated in the march, said: “The government is tyrannizing every class. The wrestlers are being harassed by the Delhi Police. Instead of arresting Brij Bhushan, they were supporting the BJP. Allegations by women players against MP Brij Bhushan prove that our daughters are not safe”.

Naseeb Jakhar, president of the Chandigarh INTUC, and Kuldeep Kundu, president of the Kisan Union, said like the farmer’s movement, this movement could also go on for a long time. It is a matter of shame for the BJP that the players were talking about returning their medals to the government.