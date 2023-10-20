Can't phase out fuel vehicles in one go: BJP to Chandigarh Administrator

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

A delegation of the city BJP under the leadership of its chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra today met UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit over various pending issues.

Mayor Anup Gupta and party leaders Arun Sood, Sanjay Tandon, Rambir Bhatti and Chandra Shekhar were part of the delegation.

After meeting the administrator, Malhotra said they raised demands regarding some old issues of the citizens. The most important was about a rationalised policy on electric vehicles.

“Electric vehicles should be introduced in a phased manner. Petrol and diesel vehicles should not be stopped suddenly, as it will cause huge losses to traders and inconvenience public who have already made shopping plans during the festival season,” he said.

The BJP thanked the Administrator for giving 10 per cent relaxation in capping on EV vehicles, but the party would continue to demand the removal of limit.

Malhotra said, “All construction outside Lal Dora in villages should not be demolished and water/electricity should be provided. The policy of regularising construction should be brought for the benefit of residents.”

He also called for converting industrial property from leasehold to freehold. The leaders also demanded that rational conversion rates be charged for converting industrial property. Regarding ownership rights in colonies, Malhotra said, “The process of granting ownership rights to the eligible people should be initiated. All those who have forged documents and indulged in any unfair activity of buying or selling should be barred.”

Ruling party struggling?

Questions are being raised over the ruling BJP that has to protest for various pending issues. A local leader said, “The BJP has its government at the Centre and rules the city MC. Even the local MP belongs to the BJP. Still its leaders are forced to repeatedly raise several issues concerning the city and its people.”

#Banwarilal Purohit #BJP