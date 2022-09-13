Canvassing for Panjab University poll in full swing

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 12

The outfits preparing for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections, which are most likely to held between October 14 and October 21, are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to each and every student of the university.

The canvassing this year is so intense that the parties have started approaching students who are yet to be enrolled in the university. Classes for the first year of post graduation courses are scheduled to start from September 30, while some departments are still preparing to issue provisional admission lists.

Notably, the university has not conducted elections for the past two years owing to Covid.

“Earlier, we used to be aware of the election month and canvassed accordingly. New students were enrolled as per the set schedule. However, the scenario is different this year. There’s uncertainty about the election date and the session is also starting late. So, we have less time in approaching the new lot of students,” said Parambeer, a member of the Indian National Students’ Organisation.

“The elections this year are very crucial. With the arrival of new students’ political wings and less time for canvassing, the elections are going to be fought on ‘face value’. Even the agendas are expected to be different this year, unlike the traditional issues of fee hike or making new hostels. With a break of two years, the parties have to start afresh. This is why they have started creating an election buzz even as there is no announcement on election dates yet,” said Prabhinder, a Students’ Organisation of Panjab University leader.