Cap on fuel vehicles goes, Chandigarh to now focus on EV infra, sops

Chandigarh, November 23

After facing a backlash from stakeholders, the UT Administration has finally removed capping on the registration of non-electric vehicles in the city.

The decision was taken during a review of the electric vehicle (EV) policy in consultation with various stakeholders at a meeting chaired by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and attended by UT Adviser Nitin Yadav.

The policy, aimed at providing sustainable urban mobility, previously faced two comprehensive reviews in July and October this year. During the second review, the Administrator had expressed the need for a fresh evaluation before November 27 and had temporarily suspended capping on the registration of non-EV two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

During the review today, the Administration decided to strengthen the EV ecosystem. Recognising the pivotal role of a robust charging infrastructure, the Administration decided to take steps to expedite setting up of charging stations, ensuring operational efficiency to instill public confidence in battery-operated vehicles.

To push EV adoption, aggressive promotion of cash incentives for e-vehicle purchasers will be a priority. The process will be streamlined for consumer convenience, minimising paperwork to encourage voluntary adoption of EVs.

To combatting pollution, an accelerated source apportionment study by IIT Kanpur or IIT Ropar will be done to identify pollution sources within six months. The findings will be incorporated into the EV policy amendments, aligning them with the study’s outcomes.

With regard to hybrid vehicles, the Administration has decided that tax rebates in the strong hybrid category will be given specifically for vehicles below Rs 20 lakh, ensuring that the benefits are extended only to strong hybrid vehicles purchased and registered within the jurisdiction of the UT and a 50 per cent motor vehicle tax rebate will be granted accordingly.

The Administration will comprehensively review the early bird incentive/general incentive and approval from the Administrator would be sought separately in this regard. A spokesperson said the revised EV policy reflected a dynamic approach to address evolving challenges while ensuring a positive and progressive transition toward eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Mayor Anup Gupta thanked the UT Administrator for removing the cap on registration of non-EVs and hoped other public issues would also be resolved soon. Gupta had been strongly voicing his concerns over curbs on fuel-based vehicles in a bid to push EVs.

Fourth review this year

The UT Administration on Thursday reviewed the EV policy for the fourth time this year. It was previously reviewed on July 3, October 18 and November 8

What’s the trigger

The Administration has been facing a backlash from vehicle dealers and potential buyers over capping of non-EV sales. The UT had halted the registration of non-EV two-wheelers from February 10 to March 31, October 6 to 18, and from October 29 to November 8

