Capt Batra T20 event begins on March 26

Chandigarh, March 16
The Captain Vikram Batra Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament will start from March 26.
The tournament will be organised by Livewire Coaching Centre at Divya Public School, Sector 44.
The teams belonging to registered bodies such as companies, educational institutions or clubs from the tricity can participate in the event.
