 Captain's 18, Netsmartz Tigers register victories : The Tribune India

Day 5 of Golf League

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Captain’s 18 and Netsmartz Tigers registered identical (6-1) victories over Golf Masters and Sultans of Swing, respectively, on Day 5 of the Chandigarh Golf League at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Another highlight of the day was Col Harjeet Singh recording the first hole when he aced the par 3 at the 11th hole. In the day’s first match, Sleepy Owl Chargers registered a win against The Mulligans (4-3) with Neelam Gill proving their star performer.

Captain’s 18 got rolling their putts from the tee off as they completely dominated Golf Masters. Apart from one game, which went to the 18th, all other games finished much earlier than anticipated as the big guns fired. The pairs of Yadvinder Singh Bains and RS Mann and Col SS Sandhu and Gurmeet Singh Makkar were the star performers for the side.

Netsmartz Tigers, having put down the marker in their last game, improved their performance with Kabir Dhaliwal creating the momentum with victory in the first singles.

Hunting Hawks also recorded a fine (5-2) win in their match against Empire to build momentum going into the weekend. With the first three games going down to the wire, it took a solid middle order performance to create a comfortable scoreline as Jaspreet Singh Bakshi of the Hawks edged out Chiranjeev Singh 1 up in the game of the day.

Chandigarh Gladiators, having been up and down till now, enjoyed quite a dramatic win at the far end of the day. They defeated Ninjas (5-2).

