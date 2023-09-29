Captain's 18 & Swinging Samurai log win in CGL

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Captain’s 18 and Swinging Samurai recorded their second successive wins of the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) with a comprehensive 6-1 score against overnight table toppers Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators and Signature by KLV, respectively. The meet is being held at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Pirates of the Greens also made a memorable debut with a 4.5-2.5 win by upsetting the defending champions Canam Raptors, while Sleepy Owl Chargers had a day to remember by condemning Sultans of Swing to a second consecutive 5-2 defeat.

Captain’s 18 took on a strong Gladiators team, fresh from blanking Golf Masters on the opening day. YS Bains and Capt Mohinderjeet Singh Bedi combined to record the biggest win of the match with a 6&5 result for Captain’s 18, while two pairs including that of co-owner Randeep Singh and one singles game were won 4 holes up. Shiraz Monga was the lone point maker for the Gladiators with a 4&3 win of his own.

The Samurai again came out swinging as they showed their prowess against Signature, who played their first match of the season.