Captain's 18 & Swinging Samurai log win in CGL

Chandigarh, September 28
Captain’s 18 and Swinging Samurai recorded their second successive wins of the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) with a comprehensive 6-1 score against overnight table toppers Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators and Signature by KLV, respectively. The meet is being held at Chandigarh Golf Club.
Pirates of the Greens also made a memorable debut with a 4.5-2.5 win by upsetting the defending champions Canam Raptors, while Sleepy Owl Chargers had a day to remember by condemning Sultans of Swing to a second consecutive 5-2 defeat.
Captain’s 18 took on a strong Gladiators team, fresh from blanking Golf Masters on the opening day. YS Bains and Capt Mohinderjeet Singh Bedi combined to record the biggest win of the match with a 6&5 result for Captain’s 18, while two pairs including that of co-owner Randeep Singh and one singles game were won 4 holes up. Shiraz Monga was the lone point maker for the Gladiators with a 4&3 win of his own.
The Samurai again came out swinging as they showed their prowess against Signature, who played their first match of the season.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police
Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was k...
UP police 'plant' gun in youth's motorcycle; watch viral video
The CCTV video shows a group of police officers entering a h...