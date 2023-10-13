Captain’s 18 top golf league’s leaderboard

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

Captain’s 18 entered into the Chandigarh Golf League quarterfinals by registering a stunning 6-1 win over Swinging Samurai at Chandigarh Golf Club. In the day’s other results, Canam Raptors beat Ninjas 5-2 to put themselves back into contention for the knockout qualification.

Sultans of Swing bowed out of the competition with a 4-3 win over Signature by KLV while The Mulligans cemented their knockout qualification with a 4-3 win of their own against Tee Birds.

Captain’s Padamjit Sandhu and Rahul Aggarwal won their singles games, Ramanjeet Singh & Randeep Singh logged 4&2 and Bhupinder Singh Mundh & RS Mann also completed a 4&2 win. Jaiwant Singh Kang & RK Rehani were the only ones to score a point for the Samurai.

Raptors started with a trio of big win as both singles points were won by Col IS Bains and Col JM Singh 5&4. Gen GS Malhi and Col NP Singh took home the first four-ball game 4&3 to put Raptors in command. They clinched the points once their final two four-ball pairs won their games. Birds’ Bismad Singh managed a 1-Up win to push them over the line after Manan Mahajan won his singles game 6&5. The side was inspired by the Lt Col CS Gill and Ashu Singh pair, who managed to half their game against Mantegveer Singh and Vinod Chaudhary as they took the final three games to the last hole winning two & squaring one more.

Sultans won a match and Signature will be left to rue what could have been. The singles games were split while two four-ball games finished all square leaving both teams to conjure up a result to be in their favour. After both sides won one four-ball game each comfortably, Sidhant Jain and Biran Nagi scored the crucial putt to seal the win on the 18th.