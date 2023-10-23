Captain’s 18 win Chandigarh Golf League, take home Rs 12 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

Captain’s 18 won the Chandigarh Golf League after a sensational unbeaten campaign, beating Fairway Comets 4-3 in a nail biting final at Chandigarh Golf Club today. In the third place playoff, The Mulligans defeated Hunting Hawks to claim their first podium finish.

In a clash billed as a favourites versus the underdogs final, both teams were locked in a see-saw battle throughout the day as the lead kept changing hands in the four-ball games. Padamjit Sandhu won his singles game for the 18s after skipper Randeep Singh and Pukhraj Singh Brar had opened their account with a big 5&4 win.

After Bhupinder Singh Mundh and RS Mann won their game 2&1, the 18s held the advantage despite the three points on the board for their opponents. Pradeep Randhawa won his singles and the final two games saw Alamgir Singh Grewal and Jaideep Singh Grewal winning 7&6 to keep the Comets in the hunt.

It boiled down to the fifth game between Kulbir Brar-YS Bains and Raman Singh Gill-Sandeep Singh Sandhu. Neither pair gave the other any scope of racing away as the maximum lead was only 1 Up for both. It was all square with three to play and Captain’s 18 went for the jugular on the 16th to grab the lead again. They managed it on the 17th with a brilliant up and down from Kulbir Brar and with teamwork in its truest sense, YS Bains holed out on the final hole after the Comets pair couldn’t convert birdie.

After their semifinal playoff disappointment, The Mulligans went all guns blazing against Hunting Hawks. MVP Bismad Singh rounded off his campaign undefeated as he notched up a 4&2 win with Manan Mahajan taking the second point for the team with a 1 Up win on the final hole. Angad Sangha & Sunder Bains took the only full point for the Hawks with a 5&4 win.

Bismad valuable player