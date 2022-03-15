Captain's Day Golf tourney concludes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Major DPS Sandhu (18 points) claimed gold in the above 75 years (9 holes) event on the concluding day of Captain’s Day Golf Tournament played at Chandigarh Golf Club today.

Major-Gen Manmohan Singh claimed the second position by scoring 17 points. In the 71-75 years category, Col BS Rangi (82) and TK Ghai (84) claimed top two positions. In the 66-70 years age group, Col PJS Atwal (81) defeated SK Sharma (81) to claim the top position.

Rakesh Jolly (75) won in the 60-65 years category, while Col Ajaytaj Singh (80) claimed the second position. In the handicap (19-24) event, Neelam Garg (44) and Neelam Gill (32) claimed the top two positions, respectively. In the handicap (15-18), Jyoti Gosal (36) claimed first position, followed by Ikram Sandhu (35) at second position. In the Handicap (11-14) event, Col Iqbal Singh (37) defeated Vinod Chaudhary toclaim the first position.

Dilmick Lamba (42) claimed gold in the handicap (7-10) event, while Vivek K claimed second position. —