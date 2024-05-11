Car driver arrested in Kharar mishap case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 10

The police arrested New Chandigarh resident Aman, the driver of the allegedly involved in an accident near Sunny Enclave last night in which two persons had died and four others were injured.

Ajmer Singh Sagar, 71, died on the spot after a speeding car with a Haryana registration number hit his scooter near Sunny Enclave. The co-passenger of the car driver, Joban, 24, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital late at night.

The police said Joban suffered serious head injuries after he was flung out of the car as it got disbalanced in a crash with another car and a bike before hitting three electricity poles.

In all there were two co-passengers and the driver in the car when it met with an accident. The second co-passenger was identified as Obers Marx.

The bodies were handed over to the kin after the postmortem examination today. The police are probing whether the car driver was under the influence of liquor or not.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kharar #Mohali